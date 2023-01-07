Sri Chaitanya Techno School Mirza Students Sets World Book of Records

The students of Sri Chaitanya Techno School in Mirza set another magnificient achievement and a New World Record on Thursday.

The students of the school won the World Book of Records-London on the title ‘Most Students Reciting Multiplication Tables from 1 to 100’.

The award was honoured to Academic director Seema Boppana by Adjudicator and Vice President of World Book of Records Rajeev Shrivastav at La Marvela in Bangalore on Friday.

On this occasion, Dr. B.S RAO, Head of Sri Chaitanya Educational institutions congratulated the children who created the world record their parents and teaching and non teaching staff.