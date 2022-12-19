The Achiever Awards 2022 | Check List of Awardees

The eighth edition of Achiever Awards 2022 has begun at the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM) on Sunday.

Former president of India Ram Nath Kovind arrived at the event. He was accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The event commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Sadin-Pratidin owner Jayanta Baruah, Editor of Sadin Anuradha Sarma Pujari and Editor-in-Chief of Pratidin Time Nitumoni Saikia.

This was followed by Mr Baruah felicitating Ram Nath Kovind and his wife, Savita Kovind with a gamusa, seleng sador, Hemkosh and a Xorai.

The following were conferred with the Achiever Award in the field of journalism -