The Achiever Awards 2022 | Check List of Awardees

The eighth edition of Achiever Awards 2022 has begun at the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM) on Sunday.
Former president of India Ram Nath Kovind arrived at the event. He was accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The event commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Sadin-Pratidin owner Jayanta Baruah, Editor of Sadin Anuradha Sarma Pujari and Editor-in-Chief of Pratidin Time Nitumoni Saikia.
This was followed by Mr Baruah felicitating Ram Nath Kovind and his wife, Savita Kovind with a gamusa, seleng sador, Hemkosh and a Xorai.
The following were conferred with the Achiever Award in the field of journalism -
Partha Pratim Baruah from Guwahati (Pratidin Time)
Pranjal Pratim Das from New Delhi (Pratidin Time)
Banjit Thakuria from Guwahati (Asomiya Pratidin)
Pawan Bordoloi from Dhakuakhana (Asomiya Pratidin)
Bondona Saikia (Pratidin Time Web Desk)
Meanwhile, several individuals were honored for their contributions in their respective fields. The following were conferred with the awards:
Dr Purnima Devi Barman – Excellence in Environmental Conservation
Dr Digambar Narzary – Excellence in Social Service
Dr Ajaya Mahanta – Excellence in Health Care
Weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga – Excellence in Sports
Para Olympian Abhinandan Goswami – Excellence in Sports
Robin Hibu – Excellence in Public Service
Dr Bhupendranath Goswami – Excellence in Science and Innovation
Hemchandra Goswami – Excellence in Art
Ramen Baruah – Achiever in Music
Dr Lakhyahira Das – Sadin Literature and Journalism Award
Moreover, Assamese theater director Dulal Roy was conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award for the contributions he made in his field. He was the ex president of Asom Natya Sanmilan.