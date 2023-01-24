Three Drunk Women Create Ruckus On Guwahati Road; Booked

Three women were detained from Guwahati’s Zoo Road area for creating a ruckus on the city streets allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

Following complaints, Geetanagar police reached the spot and took the trio under custody.

According to sources, the three women also attacked female cops and hurled abuses at them when they were being detained but were quickly overpowered.

On Tuesday morning, they were taken to a hospital for medical check ups after which they will be taken back to the police station for further legal proceedings.

They will be booked under relevant sections of the IPC, police said.

More details awaited.