Strayed Tiger Rescued From Umananda Temple

Following a prolonged operation, a full grown male tiger was successfully rescued from Umananda on Tuesday at around 5.30 pm.

At the end of the rescue operation which went on for several hours, the forest department along with the SDRF and NDRF and local police managed to rescue the tiger.

Dr. Bijay Gogoi of the Assam State Zoo and Botanical Garden led the darting operation to tranquilize the animal after which it was successfully rescued.

Thereafter, the animal was taken to Assam Zoo for necessary health checkup and care, officials informed.

Meanwhile, the animal is yet to be identified and will have to be matched with the help of photo recognition software to know its source of migration.