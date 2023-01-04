Two Dacoits Apprehended With Toy Gun In Guwahati

Paltan bazar police on Tuesday night apprehended two suspected dacoits from Lachit Nagar area in Guwahati.

The two individuals have been identified as Safikul and Rajeev.

A toy gun was also seized from their possession.

According to the police, the duo was involved in multiple robbery incidents in the city.

Further investigation is on.

Earlier this year, two youths were arrested for allegedly attempting to rob people with the help of toy guns in Assam’s Lakhimpur district.

The locals first spotted the youths who were patrolling the highway brandishing toy guns and allegedly tried to rob people, sources said.

However, the duo was quickly overpowered by locals and was handed over to police.