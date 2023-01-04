Vacate Shop at Assam Assembly Complex by Jan 20, Orders Speaker

Assam Legislative Assembly speaker has issued instructions to a shopkeeper to vacate his shop which is situated at the Old MLA Hostel complex in Guwahati’s Dispur.

The shopkeeper named Subhas Barman has been asked to clear the area because a new residential multistoried building for MLAs will be constructed at the complex.

In regard to this, Barman has been asked to vacate the shop by January 20 without fail.

The notice was issued by the estate officer as per directions of the speaker of the Assam assembly.