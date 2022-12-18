Guwahati

2 Video Journos from Pratidin Time to Receive ‘Sahasi Award’

The awards will be conferred by Non-governmental organization ‘Sahasi’.
Video Journalist Bipul Mazumdar
Two video journalists of Pratidin Time will be given ‘Sahasi Award’ on December 25.

The video journalists have been identified as Bipul Mazumdar and Minay Kumar Deka.

It will be given to the video journalists at Jyoti Chitraban on December 25.

It may be mentioned that few months back four journalist from Pratidin Time had received the UNICEF Media Fellowship award for coverage on various issues.

The awardees were: Pankaj Saikia, Bimal Bhushan Mahanta, Bhaskarjyoti Deka and Manoj Ali.

Video Journalist Minay Kumar Deka
