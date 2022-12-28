Guwahati: Woman Attempts to Commit Suicide Near Police Station

A woman attempted to commit suicide near a police station in Guwahati on Wednesday.

For the past few days, the police have been conducting raids across the city to nab criminals and drug peddlers.

Last night, the Basistha Police arrested a youth, identified as Kamal Roy, from Lalmati who was involved with two drug peddlers.

Following the arrest, Kamal’s mother cried her heart out over his arrest.

According to the mother, her son is not involved in anything illegal and that he was arrested on baseless assumptions.

In protest of son’s arrest, the mother attempted to get under the vehicle, in which the police were taking her son to the police station, to commit suicide.

Last Sunday, at least four notorious criminals were arrested during police operation in Guwahati.