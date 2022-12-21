Woman Held With Drugs at Guwahati Railway Station

Guwahati Railway Police (GRP) on Tuesday night apprehended a woman in possession of illicit drugs.

The accused woman, identified as Rohila Parbin, was nabbed from a train that was en route Guwahati from Nagaland.

Police seized 22 grams of brown sugar and 5,000 tablets from her possession.

It is learned that the woman is a resident of Dimapur in Nagaland.

Further investigation is on.

Recently, the GRP recovered ganja weighing around 130 kilograms from a Rajdhani express train that was stationed there.

The estimated price of the recovered ganja is said to be around Rs 15 lakh.

the contraband was being transported from Dimapur to Bihar.