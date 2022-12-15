Prominent Writer Sivanath Barman Passes Away

Prominent writer and journalist of Assam Dr Sivanath Barman passed away at the age of 80 at Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati on Thursday.

The writer was admitted to the hospital on December 3 under critical condition suffering from kidney disease.

He was also suffering from heart disease, lung disease and high blood pressure.

The noted journalist was born in the year 1942 in Jorhat and completed his schooling in Nazira.

He graduated in Physics in the year 1963 and postgraduated from Gauhati University.

He was also editor of the newspaper ‘Janasadharan’.

Dr. Barman, who retired from the post of Professor of Physics at Arya College in 2002, has made outstanding contributions to Assamese literature including ‘Jibon Parikrama’, ‘Srimanta Sankardev: Works and Achievements’, ‘Axomor Jonojati’, and many more.