Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi Formally Launches 'You Can Ukraine'

Renowned writer and litterateur Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi on Thursday expressed his admiration at the literary zest of Assamese litterateurs during a book launch program in Guwahati.

‘You Can Ukraine’, a compilation of poetry was formally launched at an event at Vivekananda Kendra Institute of Culture in Guwahati’s Uzan Bazar today. The project was taken forward by Asomiya Pratidin Digital and is the brainchild of Associate Editor Prakash Mahanta and Senior Journalist Mridal Kumar Handique.

Padma Shri recipient Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi was the guest of honour and formally launched the book. He was joined on stage by the owner of Sadin-Pratidin Group and the Editor of Asomiya Pratidin newspaper, Jayanta Baruah. Former Director General of Police (DGP) and President of Asam Sahitya Sabha, Kuladhar Saikia was also present on stage as a distinguished guest for the event.

Apart from them, several other eminent personalities attended the program including Pratidin Time Editor-in-chief Nitumoni Saikia, Nandini Editor Maini Mahanta, Editor of Sadin, Anuradha Sharma Pujari, Law Teacher Kuntala Deka, Former Vice-Chancellor Dr. Deepak Sharma, Editor of Asom Bani Dilip Chandan, eminent Journalist Haidar Hussain, eminent litterateur Bhabani Prasad Adhikari, President of Asom Natya Sanmilan Kumar Deepak Das, noted poets Pranab Kumar Barman, Lachit Barman, noted litterateur and journalist Ankur Deka, Chairman of Northeast Cancer Institute Ganesh Tamuli, Executive Editor of Niyomiya Barta Amal Das, professor Dr. Sushanta Kumar Kashyap, senior journalist Ranen Goswami, Assam Lekhika Samaj President Dr. Padumi Gogoi, Bornali Dutta Bora, poet Rudra Singha Matak, retired IAS officer Thaneswar Malakar, Sanjib Kumar Phookan, Associate Editor of Asomiya Pratidin, Senior Associate Editor Manasi Bayan, Abaak Publications’ owner Bhaskar Barman, Asomiya Pratidin’s Senior Associate Editor Manoj Goswami, Hemanta Bhagawati, poet Mahesh Parikh, Azad Usman Gani.