Land Encroachment In ‘Tirap Tribal Belt’? Ethnic Org.s Appeal  Government To Protect It

A number of Tribal organizations of Assam have joined hands in raising the demand of urgent government intervention to protect the ‘Tirap Tribal Belt’ in Tinsukia district. The ‘Tirap Autonomous Council Demand Committee (TACDC)’ and 9 ethnic tribal organizations have appealed to the government to intervene in the matter of continued land encroachment in the ‘Tirap Tribal Belt’ in order to protect it.

In a recent move, the 9 organizations--All Assam Sema Naga Council, Singpho Jatiyo Parishad, Tangsa Jatiyo Parishad, Tai Phakey Jatiyo Parishad, Pan Singpho Students’ Union, All Assam Sema Students’ Union, All Assam Tangsa Students’ Union, All Man-Tai Speaking Students Union, and All Assam Khamti Students’ along with TACDC have written an appeal letter to the government of Assam. The letter was signed by Pallav Shyam Waillung, General Secretary, TACDC and Milon Sonowal, Former President, All Assam Tribal Sangha.

“Our organizations are deeply concerned about the ongoing land encroachments in the Tirap Tribal Belt, which has severely impacted indigenous communities such as the Singpho, Sema, Tangsa, Khamti, Khamyang, Phakey, Turung, and Aiton tribes”—the appeal letter reads.

What was the Tirap Frontier Tract during the colonial rule, became the ‘Tirap Tribal Belt’ in the Assam Government notification TAD/R73/50/43, dated 13th March 1951. Both the processes were aimed to protect the indigenous tribes and their lands from illegal encroachments by outsiders.

“However, despite this protective status, the area has witnessed widespread illegal land encroachment, threatening the existence and rights of the indigenous peoples”

Specific Cases of Encroachment:

“One of the most alarming examples of land encroachment involves 32 bighas of land belonging to the historical figure King Kotha Gam Singpho, located in Kotha Gam Singpho village. This land has been illegally occupied by Dipak Chetry and his family, creating direct conflict with the affected Singpho family. This is just one case among thousands of bighas of tribal land being encroached upon by non-tribal individuals in the region”—the letter includes.

Tirap High School: Land Allocation Raise Concerns

“We also bring your attention to another concerning issue regarding the illegal allocation of land by the present Headmaster of Tirap High School, Mr. Mukti Bahadur Chetri. In 2022, Longtong M.E. School, which was amalgamated with Tirap High School, had its 9 bighas, 2 katha, and 8 lessa of land originally donated in 1956 by Late Johovi Sema, the then Headman of Longtong Sema Naga Village, for the welfare of tribal students.”

“Despite strong objections from the Longtong Village Development Committee, Mr. Chetri has illegally applied for a patta in the name of Tirap High School and, without consulting the community, has allocated this land to a non-tribal women’s society. This illegal action violates both the Assam Land Revenue Regulation of 1886 and the SC/ST Prevention Act of 1989, as well as the protections afforded to tribal lands within the Tirap Tribal Belt”—the organizations write in their letter.

The Organizations Demand---

1. Restoration of Land to Tribal Communities: The 9 bighas, 2 katha, and 8 lessa of land should be allocated to the Longtong Development Committee for the benefit of the tribal people, as originally intended.

2. Cancellation of Unlawful Land Allocation: The application for a patta in the name of Tirap High School (Dag No. 188) should be immediately canceled.

3. Return of Land: The land should be restored to the Longtong Development Committee in accordance with Assam Land Revenue Regulation of 1886 and the Bengal Eastern Regulation Act of 1873, both of which protect tribal land.

4. Creation of Tirap Autonomous District Council: We reiterate our long-standing demand for the creation of a Tirap Autonomous District Council, which would include all the Transferred Areas of the Tirap Tribal Belt. This council would ensure better protection and promotion of the customs, culture, and identities of the micro-tribes such as the Singpho, Sema, Tangsa, Khamti, Khamyang, Phakey, Turung, Aiton, and Man-Tai Speaking communities.