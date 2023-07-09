Missing Ballot Boxes From West Bengal Panchayat Polls Found In Assam

A ballot box that went missing from a polling station in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri, was recovered in Assam’s Golakganj on Sunday.
As per reports, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were present at the spot when the ballot box was recovered.
According to information, as many as three ballot boxes went missing from Paharpur 18/225 polling booth. Two of them were recovered from a pond at Golakganj town in the Dhubri district of Assam.
The ballot boxes had gone missing after miscreants attacked the polling station as West Bengal’s panchayat elections were marred by violence.
According to a report by TOI, a couple fled with ballot boxes and some threw them in the gutter, a few set fire to ballot papers and two emptied water bottles into near-full ballot chests inside a polling booth.
The people’s mandate was vandalised in every possible way in some booths among the 60,000 odd that went to rural polls in different parts of Bengal on Saturday.
A young man, a BJP worker, was seen running away with a ballot box from a booth at Haldibari Dewanganj after chaos broke out over allegations of proxy voting, allegedly by Trinamool Congress.
Another similar incident was reported from Hajrahat village in Cooch Behar’s Mathabhanga, where BJP workers seemed to be engaged in a relay race as they picked up a ballot box and ran away after alleging booth rigging.