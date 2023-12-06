Encounter in Assam’s Nagaon, Notorious Criminal Shot At

A notorious criminal was shot at while trying to escape police custody in Assam’s Nagaon district on Tuesday night.
The incident was reported at Rupahihat in Nagaon.
According to reports, one Umar Farooq (27) was nabbed by the Rupahihat police from South Khatowal locality last night.
Later, Nagaon police took him to a spot where he had hidden a country-made pistol and ammunition.
Following the recovery of the weapon, the accused placed in handcuffs attacked a policeman and also made an attempt to fire with the pistol to flee.
The police then shot two rounds into his legs, owing to which he sustained bullet injuries on his both legs.
The accused was initially shifted to Nagaon Medical College Hospital; however, he was referred to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for better medication.