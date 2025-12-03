NHPC Synchronizes 250 MW Unit of Subansiri Lower HE Project, Boosting India’s Clean Energy

In a landmark development for India’s clean energy sector, NHPC successfully synchronised the 250 MW Unit #2 of the 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (SLHEP) with the National Grid at 18:12 hrs on Tuesday. The project, comprising eight units of 250 MW each, now marks a renewed surge in the country’s hydropower capabilities.

Shri Bhupender Gupta, CMD of NHPC, virtually presided over the milestone event, while Shri Rajendra Prasad, Executive Director & Head of Subansiri Lower Project, and Shri I.P. Ranjan, Executive Director (O&M), were present to witness the achievement.

The commissioning process began with Unit #1 and Unit #2, which successfully completed mechanical runs on 24 October and 6 November 2025, respectively. Following comprehensive testing during wet commissioning, synchronisation of the remaining units—Unit #1, Unit #3, and Unit #4—is expected to add an additional 1,000 MW of output by December 2025. The commercial operation date (COD) will be announced shortly. The final four units are scheduled for sequential connection during 2026–27, further strengthening India’s renewable energy supply. Upon full commissioning, the Subansiri Lower HE Project is projected to generate 7.421 billion units of clean energy annually, contributing significantly to India’s carbon neutrality goals.

Project Background and Construction History

The Subansiri Lower HEP, approved in January 2005 at Gerukamukh on theArunachal Pradesh–Assam border, has faced a long and challenging construction journey. Work was stalled for eight years (2011–2019) due to protests in Assam and legal challenges concerning dam safety and downstream ecological impacts. Construction resumed in October 2019 with enhanced mitigation measures and robust safety protocols.

Expert panels were set up by the Government of India to address concerns. The Technical Expert Committee (TEC), formed in July 2012, addressed hydrological issues, while the Dam Design Review Panel (DDRP) in 2013 prescribed critical design enhancements, including widening the dam from 171 meters to 271 meters, strengthening abutments with rock anchors and cable tendons, and installing downstream seepage barriers. Seismic safety measures were reviewed and approved by the National Committee for Seismic Design Parameters (NCSDP).

A comprehensive “Cumulative Impact and Carrying Capacity Study” conducted by the Central Water Commission in December 2014 mandated a steady environmental flow of 240 cubic meters per second to protect aquatic life downstream. The 1,365 million cubic meter reservoir is designed to manage extreme monsoon surges while ensuring year-round minimum flows, supplemented by a 15-meter flood cushion and 60 kilometres of reinforced riverbanks downstream. Additional development initiatives worth over Rs. 470 crores have been implemented to uplift local communities through health, education, and infrastructure support.

Power Allocation and Strategic Significance

The project’s power allocation adheres to central hydropower norms. Assam receives 208 MW of standard allocation, along with 300 MW preferential allotment and 25 MW of free power. Arunachal Pradesh, the host state, is entitled to 12% free power under the national policy, while the remaining power is distributed to other states, including those in the northeast.

The project cost has escalated from Rs. 6,285 crores in 2002 to approximately Rs. 26,000 crores due to prolonged construction, inflation, and interest during construction.

The Subansiri Lower HEP represents more than just a power project; it embodies India’s engineering excellence, ecological stewardship, and long-term vision for sustainable energy. With the successful commissioning of its units, NHPC has transformed a historically challenging endeavour into a beacon of renewable energy progress, ensuring safety, sustainability, and prosperity for generations to come.

