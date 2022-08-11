Assam

Paban Kumar to take charge as Chief Secretary of APDCL

The present Chief Secretary of APDCL, IAS Jishnu Barua will be continuing as Chairman of APDCL till after superannuation.
Paban Kumar to take charge as Chief Secretary of APDCL
Paban Kumar to take charge as Chief Secretary of APDCL
Pratidin Time

IAS Paban Kumar Borthakur, Additional Additional Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Transformation & Development, Cultural Affairs and Tourism Departments and Chairman, Assam Administrative Tribunal, will take over as the new Chief Secretary of Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) after the superannuation of Jishnu Barua on August 31, 2022 or until further notice.

According to an official notification on August 11, the present Chief Secretary of APDCL, IAS Jishnu Barua will be continuing as Chairman of APDCL till after superannuation.

Jishnu Barua was appointed as the chief secretary on October 31, 2020 and served for two years.

Also Read
UP: 4 Dead, Over 20 Feared Drowned as Boat Capsizes In Yamuna River
Paban Kumar to take charge as Chief Secretary of APDCL
Paban Kumar to take charge as Chief Secretary of APDCL
Also Read
Assam: 2 Govt Employees Nabbed on Bribery Charges
Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd. (APDCL)
Assam Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua
Paban Kumar

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com