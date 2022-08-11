Paban Kumar to take charge as Chief Secretary of APDCL

IAS Paban Kumar Borthakur, Additional Additional Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Transformation & Development, Cultural Affairs and Tourism Departments and Chairman, Assam Administrative Tribunal, will take over as the new Chief Secretary of Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) after the superannuation of Jishnu Barua on August 31, 2022 or until further notice.

According to an official notification on August 11, the present Chief Secretary of APDCL, IAS Jishnu Barua will be continuing as Chairman of APDCL till after superannuation.

Jishnu Barua was appointed as the chief secretary on October 31, 2020 and served for two years.