Police seize 2,000 bottles of Phensedyl at Assam-Tripura border

In a major crackdown against drug trafficking, the Assam police seized a large quantity of illegal drugs at the Assam-Tripura border in Karimganj on Monday.

According to sources, the police raided a vehicle carrying drugs and seized 2,000 bottles of Phensedyl. The estimated value of the seized drugs is said to be around Rs 10 lakh.

The police officials statd that the drugs were being transported from Guwahati to Agartala. The vehicle driver identified as Ranjit Baishya has been taken into custody and is currently being questioned by the police.

Phensedyl is a widely abused drug, and its sale and consumption are banned in India. It is often used by youths for recreational purposes and has serious side effects on the human body, including addiction and physical damage.

The police officials stated that the seizure of the drugs is a significant achievement in the fight against drug trafficking in the region. The police have intensified their efforts to curb the illegal drug trade and have been conducting regular raids in the area.

The police have appealed to the public to come forward and report any suspicious activities related to drug trafficking. They have also warned drug traffickers to stop their illegal activities or face strict action from the law enforcement agencies.