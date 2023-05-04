Assam: Prime Accused in 2020 SI Exam Scam, Kumud Kalita, Passes Away

The prime accused in the major SI recruitment exam scam of Assam Police, Kumud Kalita passed away on Thursday due to a diabetics-related ailment.
Kalita was arrested by Criminal Investigating Department (CID) on November 20, 2020 from Sualkuchi and kept in jail for several months in connection with the Sub Inspector recruitment scam of Assam Police.
Kumud Kalita died while he was receiving treatment for diabetes mellitus.
It may be mentioned that a written test was conducted for the recruitment of Sub Inspectors to the Assam Police on September 20, 2020, at various locations across the State.
However, the examination had to be canceled due to the leakage of question papers, and a written FIR was lodged by Pradip Kumar, the then Chairman of the State Level Police Recruitment Board, with the IGP (CID), stating that the written test for recruitment that was to be held at various centers under the supervision of District Level Recruitment Committees, had to be canceled as the question papers were leaked and circulated on WhatsApp.