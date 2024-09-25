Purv Technoplast Hosts NE's 1st Event To Honor Waste Management Aggregators

As a subsidiary of the Purv Group, Purv Technoplast is pioneering a bottle-to-bottle plastic recycling project based in Nalbari, Assam—marking the first of its kind in Northeast India. This facility not only focuses on plastic recycling but also features an in-house water and effluent treatment plant, which allows for the treatment and reuse of water, thereby minimizing the consumption of fresh water and managing waste responsibly.