Purv Technoplast Hosts NE's 1st Event To Honor Waste Management Aggregators

Purv Technoplast has launched an initiative in Assam, conducting the region's first-ever event to recognize the vital contributions of waste management aggregators, including rag pickers and kabadiwalas. This event aimed to acknowledge their significant role in maintaining cleanliness and facilitating plastic recycling within society.
As a subsidiary of the Purv Group, Purv Technoplast is pioneering a bottle-to-bottle plastic recycling project based in Nalbari, Assam—marking the first of its kind in Northeast India. This facility not only focuses on plastic recycling but also features an in-house water and effluent treatment plant, which allows for the treatment and reuse of water, thereby minimizing the consumption of fresh water and managing waste responsibly.
The supplier's meet and greet served to promote government initiatives like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and underscore the importance of a circular economy. Aggregators from Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Tripura, and other regions of Assam attended the event, where Mr. Vanshay Goenka, Non-Executive Director of Purv Technoplast, educated participants on crucial topics such as polymer segregation, GST compliance, renewable energy, and the future of recycling.
“Often we see heroes of our society around us—not in capes but with waste collection bags. Their efforts are mostly ignored. It’s time we recognize their hard work and give them their due respect,” stated Vanshay Goenka.
During the event, the company announced various support policies designed to assist vendors in enhancing their collection and waste segregation efforts, facilitating more efficient recycling processes, and reducing plastic waste in Northeast India.
To further motivate these dedicated aggregators, best performers were awarded by Managing Director Rajeev Goenka, who praised their efforts and encouraged continued commitment to their work. Additionally, the group offered free admission and a one-year scholarship for the children of the top-performing aggregators to attend Purv International, Durgapur, a CBSE-affiliated boarding school, with plans to establish another branch in Assam.
This event marks a significant step towards fostering a sustainable environment and honoring those who contribute to waste management in Northeast India.