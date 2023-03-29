Residential Houses Burn to Ashes in Assam's Goroimari

At least three residential houses were burnt to ashes after a massive fire was reported in Assam’s Dakshin Kamrup on Wednesday night.
According to sources, the incident took place at Jorshimuli area in Goroimari where the fire gutted down three residential houses belonging to a person, identified as Abdul Malek.
The police informed that the fire incident was caused by a short circuit at one of the houses of Abdul.
The police said, “We reached the spot immediately after we received information after the fire. We doused the fire with the help of locals. The locals have alleged that fire was caused by short circuit in the meter. So far, we unable to access the amount of property lost in the fire but all documents, kitchen items among others were destroyed.”
The police further informed that though no individual was harmed in the incident, however, one cattle sustained injuries.
Further investigation into the matter are underway.
Earlier on March 23, a major fire broke out at Bihara Bazar in Silchar’s Cachar, burning down twelve business establishments.
According to sources, the incident took place during the afternoon. The fire broke out before the locals and businessmen could realize it.
The fire burnt down twelve shops. The locals made an attempt to extinguish the fire; however, the shops already were burning one after another. All the goods and groceries were destroyed in the fire.
The fire was later bought under control by firefighters.