Residential Houses Burn to Ashes in Assam's Goroimari

At least three residential houses were burnt to ashes after a massive fire was reported in Assam’s Dakshin Kamrup on Wednesday night.

According to sources, the incident took place at Jorshimuli area in Goroimari where the fire gutted down three residential houses belonging to a person, identified as Abdul Malek.

The police informed that the fire incident was caused by a short circuit at one of the houses of Abdul.

The police said, “We reached the spot immediately after we received information after the fire. We doused the fire with the help of locals. The locals have alleged that fire was caused by short circuit in the meter. So far, we unable to access the amount of property lost in the fire but all documents, kitchen items among others were destroyed.”