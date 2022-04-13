Rongali's Rong Grips Assam, Festive Mood All Over

Festivities have gripped Assam with rhythms of ‘Dhul’, ‘Tal’, ‘Pepa’ and ‘Gogona’ setting the tune as the most beloved festival of the state, Rongali Bihu or Bohag Bihu has arrived.

Along with this, Bihu committees are also organizing Rongali Bihu functions (Bihu Sanmilans) and Bihu workshops across the state after a gap of two years. Artists are also fully prepared to perform in different stages across the state.

Bihu functions are being organized after two years in the state. All cultural programs and gatherings were mulled after the Covid-19 pandemic had hit the entire world.

Meanwhile, in what can be termed as a sign of relief to Bihu function organizers, the Assam government had also provided a one-time financial assistance to Bihu celebration committees. Under this Rs. 1.5 lakhs were provided to around 1265 Bihu committees in 30 districts of the state.

138 Bihu committees of Kamrup Metro and 142 bihu committees of Kamrup district were allotted the financial assistance.

Members of Bihu committees thanked the Assam government for allowing Bihu functions to be conducted this year.

Expressing his happiness over getting the opportunity to conduct the bihu functions, Kailash Sharma, member of the Latasil Bihu committee said, “We are really happy that people of Assam would be able to enjoy Rongali Bihu after a gap of two years. We are also satisfied that people will get to enjoy Bihu functions.”

He also said, “Bihu committees in Guwahati are getting rejuvenated. Rongali Bihu is the prime festival where artists get the chance to perform across the state. Due to the Covid situation in the state, artists also suffered. Artists always wait for Rongali Bihu to perform in the stage.”

Talking about the renewal of Bihu programs after two years, Simanta Thakuria, member of the Chandmari Bihu committee said that they are very enthusiastic and excited for this year’s programme.

Thakuria said, “In the last two years, people feared to come out of their houses as the Covid situation had worsened to a great extent. Bihu celebrations were also restricted as government had issued many Covid SOPs.”

“But this time people are coming out openly to celebrate the festival as Covid cases are gradually decreasing in the state. Parents are also bringing their children to participate in the Bihu workshops that we have been organizing,” he added.

Talking about funds allotted by the government, a member of the Ganeshguri Bihu comittee said that though government has allotted financial assistance it is not enough to organize a Bihu function which is three to four days long.

He said, “The money that is provided by the government is definitely helping us to a great extent. But it is not enough because we need to give prize money to winners at all levels of the competitions and that is not a small amount.”

“We get donations from certain organizations and individuals for our Bihu function. We also organize Bihurani competitions for which we have the budget of over Rs 8 lakhs for the prize money. Apart from that we also need to pay artists.”

