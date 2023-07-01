Separate Incidents Of Violence Rock Assam
Sensational incidents have rocked the towns of Duliajan and Bamundi in Assam, sending shockwaves through the communities.
In Duliajan's Bhadoi Panchali area, a horrifying event unfolded when Sudarshan Saura, a resident of the area, attempted to take the lives of his wife and her sister. Armed with sharp weapons, Sudarshan launched a brutal attack on the two women, putting their lives in grave danger.
Fortunately, the quick response of the local people saved the day. They intervened promptly, preventing any further harm to the wife and her sister.
Later, Sudarshan Chaura resorted to attempting suicide by consuming pesticides. He was rushed to AMCH (Assam Medical College and Hospital) in critical condition, where he is currently receiving medical treatment.
In another shocking incident that took place in Bamundi's Debaliapara, located in Kamrup district, an elderly father suffered severe injuries in an assault by his youngest son. The attacker, identified as Hitesh Medhi, works with the railway police force (RPF).
Using sticks, torches, and other weapons, Hitesh mercilessly beat his father, Jyotish Medhi.
Jyotish Medhi was immediately admitted to a hospital, where he is receiving medical care for his injuries. Distressed by the incident, the family lodged a First Information Report (FIR) with the local police station, seeking justice for the brutal assault.