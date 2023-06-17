Assam: Speedy Bolero Rams Into Several Vehicles in Biswanath, One Dies

In a tragic road accident, one person died on the spot after a speedy bolero car rammed into his bike in Assam’s Biswanath on Saturday.
After hitting the bike, the car hit several other vehicles including one cycle and a parked vehicle on the side of the road and turned turtle, sources said, adding that several people sustained injuries.
The deceased bike rider has been identified as Narayan Baskota.
The locals suspected that the driver of the vehicle was driving in an inebriated state when it hit several vehicles claiming the life of one person.
One of the witnesses speaking to the media said, “The bolero, I suspect, was at a speed of 120/km when it first rammed into a bike killing the rider on the spot. The car then crashed into a scooter, a cycle and at last a parked Alto 800 car. We feel that the driver was driving in an inebriated state and we demand that the police to take strong action against the driver as due to his irresponsible behavior, the life of one person was claimed in the major accident.”
Further details awaited.