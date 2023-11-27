Three Killed, Several Injured In Separate Road Mishap Across Assam

At least three persons were killed in separate road accidents that occurred across Assam on Monday night, with several injuries also being reported.
In Guwahati, a biker lost his life after coming under a truck at Khanapara area. The deceased has been identified as Moinuddin Ahmed.
According to sources, the truck driver reportedly fled the scene after the accident, turning it into a hit-and-run incident.
In another incident, a person died while another sustained injuries after their motorcycle fell off a bridge at Bihpuria under Assam's Lakhimpur district.
The mishap was reported at Sunjuli area in Narayanpur locality, wherein the driver of the motorcycle lost control and swerved off the flyover, falling down below.
The deceased individual has been identified as Ajit Bora. The injured person on the other hand was rushed to a local hospital for medical attention.
Furthermore, in Assam's Morigaon district, a student was killed in a hit-and-run accident at Moirabari area. Sources informed that a sand-laden tractor collided with the young student, causing her immediate death.
The deceased student has been identidied as Khadija Begum. Moreover, the driver of the tractor fled the scene after causing the accident.
In another instance reported from Cachar district, a four-wheeler vehicle fell into a deep ditch after collided with a dumper truck near Kalain village.
Based on the information received, the truck was driving at a high speed crashed into the car, causing the car to swerve off the road and plunge into the 50 metre ditch.
While no fatality was reported, the occupants inside the vehicle sustained grievous injuries and were rushed to a hospital soon afte