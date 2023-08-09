AICC Social Media Coordinator from Assam's Digboi Leaves Manipur Amid Violence

Amid continuous violence in Manipur, Runashree Saikia, a national coordinator of the All India Congress Committee's (AICC) social media department, recounts her ordeal during her recent stay in the violence-hit state of the Northeast.
Runashree, a resident of Assam's Digboi in Tinsukia district, was appointed as the AICC's national coordinator and had been in Manipur for the last few months.
Speaking to the media, Runashree said, “I was terrified until I arrived in my hometown; the situation in Manipur remains concerning; I have spent numerous restless nights there. There were gunshots heard several kilometres distant from my home, yet I could hear them. I had decided to flee if something bad happened, so I had packed my luggage and all of my crucial documents.”
She also mentioned that the volatile situation in Manipur is really alarming as both the state and central government has failed to get hold of the situation.
“It’s more than 3 months now, yet both the government has failed to counter the situation. There are around 34,000 to 35,000 registered tribes in Manipur who have been living together almost for decades, but, suddenly the situation had paralyzed. It’s a shame that the government had failed miserable to control the situation,” added Runashree.
It may be mentioned that violent clashes broke out in the northeastern state of Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the 10 hill districts last May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, leading to the deaths of several people.
Ethnic violence was brewing for some time in the state as a long history of mutual suspicion between two ethnic groups in the Imphal valley and its surrounding hills turned into a simmering conflict after the BJP-led Manipur government started a drive to evict tribal villagers from reserved forests.