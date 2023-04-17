Assamese Clothing: The Traditional Dresses of Assam

Traditional dresses of the tribes of Assam

Assam is a land of various tribes, each with its own unique culture, traditions, lifestyle, and fashion. Delving deeper into the state reveals a plethora of artistic clothing styles worn by the major tribes that call Assam home.

The Dimasa Tribe

The gentlemen hailing from the Dimasa community are renowned for donning a Sgaopha or Phagri, a headgear that symbolizes their self-respect. The Sgaopha comes in shades of green or yellow, but during momentous events such as weddings, the groom adorns a white turban with a crimson thread tied below the jaw. The Rigdo, a small muffler, is a quintessential accessory for these folks. Moreover, the Dhotis, Risha, and Gainthao, which vary in length, are also customary to their traditional wardrobe, with the Risha reaching the knees and the Gainthao extending to the ankles.

The ladies of this tribe possess remarkable beauty and are enhanced by their magnificent apparel. Their garments are akin to the Mekhela Chador, with the exception of the Rigu, which is a prevalent clothing item amongst them. The Rigu is an extended cloth draped from the waist down, usually touching the ankles. Bathormai, a Rigu with a single pattern across the entire fabric, is particularly prevalent during summers due to its shorter length. The Rijamphain, a dress-like outfit that spans from the chest to the knees, is frequently spotted on young women. Despite their unassuming clothing, these people exude elegance with every stride.