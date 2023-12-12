Tragic Road Accidents in Assam: 2 Dead, Several Injured

In a major road accident that occurred in Assam’s Nagaon district, one person was killed while four others sustained serious injuries after their vehicle lost control and veered off the road.
The incident was reported on Tuesday morning, as a vehicle with the license plate 'AS 01F 0797' veered off the main road, losing control and ending up hanging on the edge of a bridge.
Sources informed that the driver of the vehicle died on the spot, while four other occupants sustained grievous injuries.
Following the incident, the police were informed and the injured victims were rescued from the damaged car, subsequently admitting them to a nearby hospital for medical attention.
The identities of the victims are yet to be ascertained.
Elsewhere in Guwahati city, at least four vehicles were totaled after a trailer truck rammed through them at Khanapara area on Monday night.
It is learned that truck was on its way towards the city from Jorabat.
Local police quickly reached the scene upon receiving information on the incident and took control of the situation.
Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported in the mishap, however, the affected vehicles have been completed damaged as a result.
In another incident, two youths were seriously injured in a head-on crash at Jamugurihat in Assam’s Sonitpur district.
The incident was reported along the National Highway no 15 on Monday night.
On the same night, a college student was killed in fatal bike accident in Goalpara.
The deceased has been identified as Rami Kashyap Basumatary, a student at Bodoland University enrolled in the Computer Science Department.