Two ULFA-I Cadres Surrender Before Assam Rifles in Arunachal Pradesh

Two United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) cadres surrendered before the troops of the Assam Rifles at Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday.
They also submitted a .32 pistol and a 9MM pistol while surrendering before the Assam Rifles.
The two surrendered cadres were identified as Manjit Gogoi alias Nilotpal Axom and Rohini Gogoi alias Upen Axom.
Last September 29, 2023, three active cadres of the NSCN (K-Nikki) were apprehended in Nagaland and arms and ammunition was seized from their possession.
According to reports, the cadres were nabbed in an operation conducted by the Assam Rifles and Nagaland Police on September 27 (Wednesday).
Three pistols of 0.32 caliber, ammunition and warlike stores were reportedly recovered from the possession of the apprehended cadres.
NSCN (K-Nikki) cadres were involved in several anti-social activities including extortion, sources said.