Welfare Push or Fiscal Gamble? Assam’s Social Schemes to Cost Rs 10,860 Crore Annually

Assam’s expanding welfare architecture may be politically popular, but financially it carries serious risks, the State Finance Commission has cautioned.

The Orunodoi scheme alone is projected to cost Rs 5,580 crore annually, covering 37.2 lakh beneficiaries at Rs 1,250 per month. Add to that the NFSA-linked food security commitments and health entitlements, and the annual outgo rises to roughly Rs 10,860 crore.

The Commission calls the schemes “laudable,” targeting women, widows, divyangs and other vulnerable groups. But it also flags a stark concern, such a massive recurring expenditure could destabilise state finances if funding modalities remain unclear.

Politically, this sharpens the debate: Is Assam expanding welfare faster than its revenue capacity allows?

With shrinking central tax share and post-GST revenue compression, the sustainability of large-scale cash transfer and subsidy programmes will increasingly come under scrutiny.

The Commission’s underlying message is blunt: welfare expansion without revenue reform could become fiscally unsustainable.