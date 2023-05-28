Youth Critical in Attack by Miscreants in Assam's Silchar

A youth on Sunday was brutally beaten by miscreants on Assam’s Silchar highway.
The incident took place when the victim identified as Jabir Hussain was traveling through the highway. The miscreants attacked him, inflicting severe injuries. Upon receiving information, the police immediately reached the spot and rescued the injured youth.
Jabir was rushed to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) in critical condition for medical treatment. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident.
Earlier on May 26, a 17-year-old teenager was allegedly kidnapped by his neighbour while he was returning back home from his shop in Silchar.
The victim identified as Subhash Roy was found lying in an unconscious state with hands and legs tied with a rope at the residence of one Debajyoti Das. He was rescued by the Rangpur police in Silchar and was shifted to Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) for necessary medical attention.
According to the family members of the victim, culprit Debajyoti Das and his family had been threatening Subash and his parents for the last couple of months after the former reportedly experienced surface flooding around his property due to water runoff from Subhas’s residence.
The mother of the victim also stated that a case was also lodged by Debajyoti and his family earlier related to the issue.