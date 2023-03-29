Youth Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Assam’s Ledo

A youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Wednesday.

The incident was reported at Ringgaon in Ledo town of Tinsukia district.

The body has been identified as that of a youth named Tanu Munda.

According to initial reports, the body of the youth was found hanging to a ceiling fan.

Meanwhile, the police reached the spot and started investigating the case.

The body of the youth was sent for post-mortem.

On Tuesday, a dead body of an Assamese Youth was found in Hyderabad.

The deceased identified as Khagen Das, hailed from Naharati in Lakhimpur’s Bihpuria.

According to sources, the youth went to Kerala on March 25 in search of job.

The body of the youth was recovered by the Hyderabad Police and sent for an autopsy.

Notably, another man from Assam was brutally murdered in Hyderabad on Sunday night.

According to sources, the incident took place at a company in Aliabad area of Hyderabad where the deceased was employed as security guard.

The deceased has been identified as 43-years-old Tankeshwar Bora alias Prabin, a resident of Bihpuria, who was beaten to death while he was on duty.

Bora was on his night shift at the firm when his colleague from Bihar beat him to death with a pipe. After killing him, the accused put the body in a sack and threw it away in water.

The Hyderabad Police recovered the body on Monday morning and launched a probe into the matter.