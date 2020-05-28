Launch of Namrup Replacement Power Project Postponed

The launch of 100 MW Namrup Replacement Power Project has been postponed which was due on Thursday, announced APGCL through a press conference.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was about to launch the project today through video conferencing but due to some technical problem, the launching programme has been postponed.

The APGCL in a press conference said that the project was started in a trial basis from May 8 and on May 23, the government approved to launch the project on May 28.

The chief minister has also ordered an inquiry into the technical issue of the project to the Commissioner of Upper Assam.

The project which costs 699 crores will be launched soon, assured APGCL.

The APGCL informed Sonowal during his visit to the site in Namrup on April last regarding the commission of the project and accordingly it was planned to launch today. The commissioning of the Replacement Plant will augment the generation capacity of Namrup Thermal Power Station up to 127 MW.



