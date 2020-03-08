Lavlina Borgohain qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

After Pooja Rani and Vikas Krishnan, Lavlina Borgohain also entered the semi-finals by winning her match in the Asia / Oceania Olympic qualifier boxing tournament on Sunday. With this, Lovlina has achieved the quota for this year’s Tokyo Olympics.

In the evening session, two-time World Championship bronze medalist and second seed Lovlina Borgohain (69 kg) defeated Uzbekistan’s Mafatunakhon Meliwa to advance to the semi-finals and secure Olympic quota.

With the victory of Lavlina, India has now got three Olympic quotas. Boxer Lavlina, who won a bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships, dominated from the beginning.

Earlier, Commonwealth Games gold medalists Vikas Krishnan (69 kg) and Pooja Rani (75 kg) advanced to the semi-finals by winning their respective matches in the Asia / Oceania Olympic qualifier boxing tournament on Sunday. With this, he achieved the quota for this year’s Tokyo Olympics. However, Sachin Kumar (81 kg) lost the quarterfinal.

Sachin Kumar suffered a 2-3 defeat in a clash with China’s Chen Daxing. For Sachin, however, the doors for the Tokyo Olympics are not yet completely closed and he will get another chance to win the Tokyo Olympics quota.

Earlier, Vikas defeated Severnets Okazawa of Japan 5–0 in the 69 kg category to make it to the semi-finals and also won the Olympic quota. Pooja Rani too won the Olympic ticket by defeating Pomnipa Chuti of Thailand 5-0.