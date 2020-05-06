Law on Mask Wearing To be Implemented Soon: Pijush

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Pijush Hazarika on Wednesday said that a law will be implemented soon on wearing masks. He said that if anyone will not wear a mask in a public place then they will have to impose a fine up to Rs. 500.

Visiting a blood donation camp at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) auditorium, the minister said that the situation of COVID-19 in the state is still not normal.

The minister also urged the public to remain aware and to maintain social distancing and follow the guidelines of the government in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.

He further stated that the state government has taken special measures in the border of every state in order to prevent the spread of the virus.