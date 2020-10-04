Law & Order Collapsed In Tripura, Alleges CPI(M)

Pratidin Bureau
The opposition CPI(M) in Tripura alleged that law and order have collapsed in the state ever since the BJP-IPFT combine came to power, and sought the DGP’s intervention to improve the situation, a PTI report said.

According to the report, a three-member delegation of CPI(M) led by party secretary Goutam Das met the DGP, Rajib Singh here and submitted a memorandum, detailing incidents of attacks on the opposition party workers “carried out by goons of the BJP and IPFT”.

Das claimed 14 party activists were killed and over 2,420 assaulted, and 346 CPI(M) offices vandalised since they formed government, the report added.

