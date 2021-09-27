Law Students Of GU Demands Cancellation Of Sessional Exams, Stages Protest At University Campus

Students of 10th semester BA LLB and 6th semester LLB under Gauhati University staged a massive protest at the Gauhati University campus on Monday.

The protest has been staged by the law students demanding cancellation of the Sessional Examination.

The students have made serious allegations against the Gauhati University authorities that they have been playing with the lives of the students.

The students have demanded that sessional examinations must be conducted keeping in view the convenience of the students through required medium.

“Playing with the lives of students will be unaccepted”, “Gauhati University Hai Hai”, are some of the slogans that the students protested using.

The students said that they will continue the protest until their demend is met.