“Law Will Take its Own Course”: Ranjan Gogoi on Privilege Motion

Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, while reacting to the privilege motion moved by several Rajya Sabha members against him said that the law will take its own course.

The former CJI further informed that he will not be able to attend Parliament’s proceedings today.

This comes as Shiv Sena and IUML MPs, earlier in the day, submitted privilege motions against Gogoi on his remarks on attending the House to a media outlet.

“Law will take its own course,” the former CJI told news agency ANI.

“Not today. I was there on Monday and on Tuesday. Should be there tomorrow,” he added.

Earlier this week, TMC, Congress, SP and CPI(M) also moved a privilege motion against the Gogoi over the same issue.

The Rajya Sabha MPs said that the statements made by Ranjan Gogoi prima facie constitute a breach of the Council’s privilege as they undermine the dignity of the Rajya Sabha. In light of the rules and precedents cited above, the two TMC MPs requested Modi to intervene in this matter and refer this question of privilege to the Committee of Privileges.

