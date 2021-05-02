LDF Likely To Become 1st Govt To Retain Kerala For 2nd Consecutive Term

As counting of votes is underway for the Kerala Assembly election, the trends have showed that the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) is directed towards defeating the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

With LDF heading for a massive victory, Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led government will become the state’s four-decade-old of an incumbent not getting re-elected.

Leads at 4 pm show the LDF at 87 seats and UDF at 43seats. BJP doesn’t have leads in any seat. In the 140-member Assembly, the number for the majority is 71.