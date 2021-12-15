Leena Nair Appointed CEO of French Fashion House Chanel

The first female, Asian and youngest-ever Chief Human Resources Officer of Unilever, Leena Nair has been appointed as the Global Chief Executive Officer of French luxury fashion house Chanel.

Nair expressed her gratitude to the iconic and admired company through a series of tweets.

On Twitter, she wrote, “I am humbled and honoured to be appointed the Global Chief Executive Officer of @CHANEL, an iconic and admired company.”

She further added, “I am so inspired by what @CHANEL stands for. It is a company that believes in the freedom of creation, in cultivating human potential and in acting to have a positive impact in the world.”

Leena Nair is slated to join the company in January 2022, confirmed Chanel in a recent statement. It further added that the appointments would ensure its “long-term success as a private company.”

Leena Nair was a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive (ULE) that was solely responsible for delivering Unilever’s business and financial performance.

A mother of two, the 52-year-old Indian-British woman has been named one of the most powerful women of 2021 by Fortune India.

Born on June 11, 1969, in Maharashtra, Nair was a student of Holy Cross Convent School in Kolhapur. Later she studied electronics engineering at Walchand College of Engineering and later attended Xaviers School of Management in Jamshedpur and graduated as a gold medalist.

Nair joined Unilever’s Indian subsidiary in 1992 and worked for 30 years.

