Chuni Goswami, India’s captain of the 1962 Asian Games gold medal-winning squad, passed away in Kolkata on Thursday.

The 82-year-old football legend’s death, due to age-related illness, comes within a month of the death of P.K.Banerjee, a longtime friend and his erstwhile teammate. He is survived by his wife Basanti and son Sudipto.

“He suffered a cardiac arrest and breathed his last in the hospital at around 5 p.m.,” a family source said.