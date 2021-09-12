Cheleng Chuk – A ‘Lemon Village’ To Come Up Soon In Dibrugarh

Cheleng Chuk, a remote village nearly 70kms from Dibrugarh, is being developed as a model ‘lemon village’ to boost employment and per capita incomes.

Assam’s two famous varieties of lemon – ‘gol nemu’ and ‘kaji nemu’ are found abundantly in the village.

The ‘kaji nemi’ has already found much appreciation abroad with it being exported to Dubai and London among other places.

As part of an ambitious programme undertaken by the Dibrugarh district administration and the Agriculture department, Cheleng Chuk village of about 570 people will be developed as a model village for growing lemons.

Last week, Dibrugarh deputy commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha inaugurated a project under which 125 families of the village will be made self-sufficient through cultivation and sale of lemons.

In the first phase, around 2,200 lemon saplings will be planted in the village with the aim to eventually plant 10,000 lemon plants, Jha said.

He also asserted that the climatic condition in the area is suitable for lemon cultivation.

“We want to develop the village as a model lemon village. Our aim is to produce lemons on a mass scale. It will boost self-employment and generate revenue apart from rejuvenating the local economy,” the DC said.