A man, identified as Prapta Kumar Chetri, was injured after a leopard attack at Madhadev Nagar, in Maligaon on Saturday morning.

Reportedly, after the attack, Chetri was admitted to a nearby hospital.

Moreover, leopards have been creating a threat at Maligaon for few years. At early evening, they sneak into the village for food. The animals often attack the livestock and take them away.

It may be stated that a leopard attacked the same person, in the same area exactly a week ago.