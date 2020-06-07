Top StoriesRegional

Leopard brutally beaten to death in Guwahati

By Pratidin Bureau
241

The villagers of Katahbari area in Guwahati killed a leopard, this morning. According to the villagers, the leopard has been creating terror in the area for the past several days.

Sources said the local residents laid a trap and killed the leopard. This is not the first time that such an incident has happened in Assam. The man-animal conflict has been rising rapidly because of the shrinking of forest cover.

“Leopards come out of the forest in search of food and enter human habitation. We have tried to create awareness among the villagers about the importance of leopards in the eco-system and asked them to avoid killing them,” said a forest official.

As per reports, large numbers of leopards are present in the metro areas and these can be seen during the day as well.

You might also like
Regional

Make Mission ‘One library per village’; V. Naidu in NE Bookfair

National

CJI Appears Before inquiry panel

Top Stories

Maharashtra CM post: stalemate likely to end today

Regional

Barpeta’s kidnapped newborn recovered in Hajo

National

National Sports Awards ceremony to be held today

Regional

NPP to quit ties with NDA if CAB passed in RS

Comments
Loading...