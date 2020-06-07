Leopard brutally beaten to death in Guwahati

The villagers of Katahbari area in Guwahati killed a leopard, this morning. According to the villagers, the leopard has been creating terror in the area for the past several days.

Sources said the local residents laid a trap and killed the leopard. This is not the first time that such an incident has happened in Assam. The man-animal conflict has been rising rapidly because of the shrinking of forest cover.

“Leopards come out of the forest in search of food and enter human habitation. We have tried to create awareness among the villagers about the importance of leopards in the eco-system and asked them to avoid killing them,” said a forest official.

As per reports, large numbers of leopards are present in the metro areas and these can be seen during the day as well.