Leopard Captured In Dibrugarh’s Bokpara Tea Estate

By Pratidin Bureau
A leopard was captured by forest officials at Dibrugarh’s Bokpara tea estate on Sunday morning.

As per reports, the leopard has been creating terror for a last several days by hunting and eating the livestock present there.

He was captured by Dibrugarh forest department after placing cages at three locations in the estate. The leopard, at one of time, came into the trap and was successfully caged.

It may be noted that there has been a rise in human-animal conflict due to the shrinking forest cover and encroachment of animal habitat, resulting in animals coming to human habitat in search of food.

