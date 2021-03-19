Leopard Found Dead In Golaghat

A carcass of a leopard was found in Golaghat’s Kathiatoli area early Friday morning.

Locals discovered the dead leopard on a field today morning and alerted the forest department. Sources say the leopard had injuries all over his body.

Later, a team of forest officials arrived at the spot and recovered the leopard. The cause of the leopard’s death is yet to be ascertained.

Moreover, forest officials said the actual cause of the death will come to light after post mortem.