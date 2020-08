A six-year-old kid lost his life after being attacked by a leopard at Adingiri in Maligaon today.

Identified as Shivam Kumar, the fearsome and unfortunate incident took place while the kid was playing outside his house with his friends.

The leopard reportedly dragged the deceased by his neck. It was only when the locals made hue and cry that the kid was released from its grip.

Although the kid was rushed to Sanjeevani hospital, the doctors declared him dead.