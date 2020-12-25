NationalTop Stories

“Let Farm Laws Be Implemented For A Year”: Rajnath Singh

Appealing to protesting farmers to come forward for discussions on firm laws, Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the government will amend the legislation if they are not found beneficial.

“Let farm laws be implemented for a year or two. Let’s try this as an experiment, and if found not beneficial for farmers, the government will be ready for all possible amendments,” Singh said at a rally in Delhi, NDTV reported.

Describing the protesting farmers as his own people, Singh said, “Those who are sitting on dharna are farmers and are born to farmers’ families. We have a lot of respect for them.”

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi today released Rs 18,000 crore to over nine crore farmer families under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) programme.

“Some people are spreading myth and lies that land will be taken away if farmers enter into contract farming,” PM Modi said, hitting back at the opposition for its charges that farmers won’t benefit from the farm laws.

It may be stated that the ongoing protest entered its 30th day on Friday with no immediate solution so far.

