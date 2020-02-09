LGBTs walk for pride in Guwahati

The seventh edition of the annual LGBTQIA pride walk was taken out on Sunday in the city here with participants coming from different parts of the state.

Over 200 gays, lesbians, bisexuals, and transgender participants gathered in the Dighalipukhuri area in the city and took out a walk around the stretch to celebrate their identity and speak out against prejudices and oppression that are meted out to the community on a daily basis.

Talking about the objective of the event, organizers stated the Pride Walk is organized to show the society that such a vibrant community exits in all its might and pride.

“We want to ask the administration to turn their heads towards the welfare of the community and to assure the fellow members of the community that it is alright to be who they are”, they added.

LGBTQIA community’s demands are as follows :

To make the NRC process inclusive of transgender people.

Make LGBTQ+ issues a part of the school and college curriculum.

Make amends to the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 as per the demands of the transgender community.

Setup a transgender welfare board in Assam

Provide financially for sex reaffirmation surgery of the Trans community

Provide economic and social welfare schemes to uplift the transgender community.

Follow the instructions of the Supreme Court and promote the 2018 Section 377 judgment by advertising it and help in bringing a positive outlook towards the queer community.

Recognize the groups working on LGBTQ+ issues in the state and engage with them to conduct sensitization workshop sing over government setups like healthcare, document-making offices, educational institutes, police, etc.