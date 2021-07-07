Life And Times Of The ‘Tragedy King’ Dilip Kumar

There was only one Dilip Kumar, and today, he left for his heavenly abode.

Known for bringing realism to Bollywood, the legendary Dilip Kumar has had a commendable journey in show business. He was known as the ‘Tragedy King’ and influenced young artists throughout his illustrious career.

Dilip Kumar was also described as the “ultimate method actor” by legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray.

He has been in this business for over six decades, roughly 58 years, which comprises of unforgettable performances and movies that forever lit the Indian silver screen.

He has acted in over 65 films and is known for his iconic roles in ‘Devdas ‘(1955), ‘Naya Daur’ (1957), ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ (1960), ‘Ganga Jamuna’ (1961), ‘Kranti’ (1981), and ‘Karma’ (1986). He was last seen in ‘Qila’ in 1998.

The title ‘Tragedy King’ came during the 1950s for his roles in movies like ‘Devdas’, an adaptation of a Saratchandra Chattopadhyay novella. It however took its toll. He later decided to do light-hearted roles after the suggestion of his psychiatrist. And he did just that with films like Aan (1952), Azaad (1955) and Kohinoor (1960).

The historical film Mughal-e-Azam was released in 1960 where Dilip Kumar played the role of Salim up until 2008, when it was colorized. It was the second highest grossing film in the history of Bollywood.

His career was at an all time low during the 1970s as many new young actors entered the industry. He tried experimenting with his roles, even playing triple roles, but neither of them worked. He later decided to take a break until 1981.

The actor made his comeback to the big screen with the superhit ‘Kranti’ (1981), proving his superstardom once again. After that, he went on to be part of hit films like Shakti (1982), Vidhaata (1982), Mashaal (1984) and Karma (1986).

He made his last appearance on the silver screen with ‘Qila’ in 1998.

In 1994, Dilip Kumar won the Lifetime Achievement Award after having completed almost 50 years in the industry. He was also conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award.

In 1998, he was also awarded the Nishan-e-Imtiaz, Pakistan’s highest civilian award.

He announced his retirement the same year, and from 2000 to 2006 he served as a member of the Rajya Sabha.

