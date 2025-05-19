10 Dumbest Birds in the World: Meet the Least Intelligent Species

Despite a dumb mismatch of eagle head on crane-like legs, Africa’s secretary bird delivers 36.5 lb of snake-stomping force in 15 ms.
Fulmar chicks projectile-vomit up to 70 ml of rancid oil—an odd, slightly dumb defense that grounds predators for good.
The world’s largest bird can sprint 45 mph—but its teeny brain and the silly “bury-your-head” myth make it seem downright dumb.
A genetic spasm disorder leads some turkeys to stand open-mouthed in rain—and yes, this dumb behavior can be fatal.
Australia’s emu, capable of 31 mph sprints, will back down at a raised branch—hard to believe this dumb bird has wings at all.
With over 56 million in North America, these bright red songbirds still pull the same dumb stunt: crashing into glass.
Instead of fleeing, ground-nesting killdeer wobble in place—a weirdly dumb show that lures predators away.
Kenya’s stunning national bird builds nests up to 40 m high—and then stands frozen in a truly dumb standoff with danger.
This tiny seabird flies 14,000 km each way—yet thousands perish at sea, as if on a dumb death march.
Fewer than 200 remain. When threatened, this 2 kg parrot simply freezes—arguably the single most dumb survival strategy on earth.